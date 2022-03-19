OSU baseball: Bats remain got as Beavers take first two against Sun Devils

Arizona State's pitchers have had no answers for the Oregon State offense during the first two games of their Pac-12 baseball series this weekend.

A day after scoring 21 runs in the series opener, the No. 5 Beavers reached double figures again in a 12-2 victory over the Sun Devils on Saturday that gave Oregon State the series win.

The Beavers will go for the sweep at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

Garret Forrester, Jacob Melton and Travis Bazzana all homered and Oregon State belted 14 hits in Saturday’s series-clinching victory.

Forrester, Melton and Mason Guerra each finished with three hits for the Beavers, who won their third straight over the Sun Devils. Forrester hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth, and drove in two on a first-inning single.

That single put the Beavers (14-3, 4-1) ahead for good after ASU (8-12, 0-2) scored a run in the top half of the first. Melton hit his eighth home run of the year in the second, while Bazzana went deep for the second time in the series with a three-run blast off reliever Andrew Lucas in the eighth.

Jacob Kmatz worked 5⅔ innings in his fourth start of the season, scattering four hits and two runs with two walks and five strikeouts. He earned the win to improve to 4-0.

Kyle Luckham (2-1) took the loss for the Sun Devils after giving up 10 hits and nine runs — six earned — in 5⅔ innings.

Guerra doubled twice for Oregon State, and is 7 for 7 with four doubles over the first two games of the series. Bazzana, who has 11 RBIs in the series, had two hits as did Justin Boyd, who has reached base safely seven times against ASU.

Reid Sebby picked up his first save with 3⅓ scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two.

Oregon State 21, Arizona State 0

Bazzana drove in eight runs and Guerra banged out four hits as the Beavers scored the equivalent of three touchdowns and three PATs in Friday night’s opener.

Cooper Hjerpe struck out a career-best 12 to pick up the win on the mound.

Bazzana came one RBI short of tying Ken Bowen (1985 versus Chico State) for the single-game school record. Bazzana hit a grand slam in the first inning, then singled home two runs in both the second and fourth innings. By the time Bazzana drove in his final two runs the Beavers had taken an 18-0 lead.

Guerra doubled twice and drove in three runs. That tied a season-best by an Oregon State player and set a career-high in the freshman’s young career.

Gavin Logan drove in four on the strength of a 2-for-7 night where he tripled in the Beavers’ five-run third inning. Jabin Trosky also had two hits for the Beavers, who finished with 17 as a team in addition to 15 walks.

Ten of the Beavers’ 11 position players who saw action scored at least one run, with Wade Meckler posting a team-best four. Seven of the 11 finished with at least one walk; Meckler and Boyd each had four.

Hjerpe surpassed his previous best of 11 strikeouts last season against Washington State. He held the Sun Devils to just one hit in seven innings to earn his Pac-12 leading fifth win of the season.

ASU starter Adam Tulloch lasted just 1⅔ innings to take the loss and fall to 2-1 this season. He allowed four hits and seven runs with five walks.

