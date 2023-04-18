Travis Bazzana stole five bases Tuesday in Oregon State's 8-2 victory over Seattle in a nonconference game at Goss Stadium.

That sets a new Oregon State baseball record for most stolen bases in a single game, which had previously been held by Steve Lyons, who stole four bases in a game in 1979, and David Anderson, who repeated the feat in 1991.

Bazzana said he had no idea what the record was, but he thought it was more than four.

"Once I got a couple bags guys talked about it a little bit, but I had no idea. I thought it was probably going to be six considering Jacoby Ellsbury went here. He got five a couple times in the big leagues," Bazzana said.

Bazzana had two hits and a walk and scored four runs as he continues to spark the Beavers' offense from the leadoff position.

Mason Guerra also had a big night with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Garret Forrester and Ruben Cedillo also had two RBIs apiece for Oregon State (25-11).

The Beavers used six pitchers in the win over Seattle (11-22) with Nelson Keljo getting the start and throwing two innings, giving up one run in the first. Rhett Larson and Braden Boisvert each threw two scoreless innings. David Grewe, AJ Hutcheson and Justin Thorsteinson closed out the game with one inning of work each.

Overall, the Beavers surrendered 11 hits and seven walks, but Seattle left 15 runners on base.

Oregon State has won seven in a row and is ranked 19th this week in the Baseball America poll. The Beavers will travel to face No. 18 Arizona State in a Pac-12 Conference series starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Oregon St. 8, Seattle 2

Seattle 100 000 010 — 2 11 2

Oregon St. 103 002 11X — 80 11 0

Hogan, German (3), Hoover (5), Dayton (6), Kaden Alberghini (7), Hanson (8), Leaverton (8) and Hays. Keljo, Larson (3), Boisvert (5), Grewe (7), Hutcheson (8), Thorsteinson (9) and Smith. 2B: Antonson (S), Smith (OSU).

Hits: Seattle 11 (Antonson 3, Kleckner 2, Hays 2, Boissoneault, Gellos, Suzuki, Kai Alberghini). OSU 11 (Guerra 3, Bazzana 2, Forrester, McDowell, Kasper, Cedillo, Smith, Dernedde).

RBIs: Seattle 2 (Shupe 2). OSU 8 (Forrester 2, Guerra 2, Cedillo 2, McDowell, Smith).