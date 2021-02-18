OSU baseball: Beavers all set for long-awaited season-opener

Roughly 22 months after he last pitched in a college baseball game, Kevin Abel will make his much-anticipated return to the mound for Oregon State Friday morning.
Ironically enough, the star-right-hander’s comeback will begin on his 22nd birthday.
“Make sure to wish Kevin a happy birthday, everyone,” Beavers’ coach Mitch Canham joked to reporters earlier this week.
Needless to say, it will be a momentous day for Abel and the Beavers as they open their season against Kansas State at 11 a.m. in Surprise, Arizona on Friday and begin a four-game set at the Sanderson Ford College Classic.
Tommy John surgery ended Abel’s 2019 season after just three starts, and the pandemic brought an end to Oregon State’s 2020 season long before he could have made a healthy return.
The hero of Oregon State’s 2018 title run, Abel is fully healthy once again and will anchor an Oregon State squad that is looking for a bounce-back campaign after a disappointing 5-9 finish last spring.
“I think everyone is extremely excited to go out there and watch Kevin compete,” Canham said. “It’s been a long time coming… It will be an emotional day. But I’m very confident that he’s going to go out there and deliver the best version of himself.”
The last time the Beavers prepared for a road trip to Arizona was March 2020, when they boarded a plane at Portland International Airport, but were pulled off just prior to takeoff due to COVID-19 concerns. Any fears of a repeat of those events have already been alleviated; according to the team’s Twitter account, it landed in Phoenix Thursday afternoon.
Oregon State will look to get off to a hot start after coming in at No. 4 in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll, and the first few weeks of the season will offer a smattering of quality opponents.
After Friday’s tilt with Kansas State, the Beavers will face New Mexico at 11 a.m. Saturday, Gonzaga at 11 a.m. Sunday and New Mexico at 1 p.m. Monday. All four games will air on FloSports, a subscription-based website.
Following that tournament, they will remain in Arizona and face Grand Canyon University in a four-game series in Phoenix that begins Feb. 25.
It will be a busy slate, and Canham’s first chance to evaluate his team’s deep group of pitchers. Canham said the Beavers will carry 16 hurlers on the road trip.
After Abel starts Friday, Cooper Hjerpe will start Saturday and Jake Pfennigs will get the nod Sunday. Canham and his staff are still deciding on a Monday starter.
“Ideally in a four-game set, I like the idea of getting guys two appearances — the bullpen guys getting two appearances throughout that time. There are some guys who are really built up to go multiple innings, but we feel that we have solid depth in there and there’s no need to necessarily extend anyone, especially the first week or two of the season.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon State returns a large group of position players who have been in the program for a long time and are now looking for breakout seasons.
Andy Armstrong was a mainstay in the infield in 2018 and 2019, and started all 14 games for the Beavers last season, but is the Beavers’ only returning multi-year starter. Kyler McMahan started 42 games in 2019, and Preston Jones, Joe Casey, Ryan Ober, Troy Claunch and Jake Dukart have all played major roles for the Beavers in past seasons.
That group will play a large role in deciding how far Oregon State goes this season. Aside from Dukart, they were all around for the 2018 title run.
“It feels like we’ve all been here forever,” Ober said. “I know 2018 was a different scenario because that team was unbelievably loaded, and last year was unfortunate, but there’s nothing we can do about it. I think we’re really prepared now. We see a lot of the best arms in the fall when we’re facing our guys. Whether we have one season or two seasons under our belt, I don’t think it matters. I think this year we’ll come with more confidence than we did last year; this fall went miles better, from a hitters standpoint, than it did last fall. We’re really excited about that."
Abel named to watch list
Kevin Abel has been named to the watch list for the 2021 Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced on Thursday.
Abel is one of 55 players nationally on the initial watch list. The award is given annually to the nation’s top amateur player; Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman was the 2019 recipient.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney