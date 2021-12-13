OSU baseball: Beavers announce 2022 schedule

Twenty-eight home games highlight the Oregon State baseball schedule, which was announced Monday by coach Mitch Canham.

Additionally, the Pac-12 Network announced its 2022 spring slate on Monday, and the Beavers are scheduled to appear on television 18 times during the regular season.

The 28 home games include weekend series matchups with UC Irvine (March 4-6), Arizona State (March 18-20), Stanford (April 1-3), Long Beach State (April 14-16), Washington (April 22-24), Oregon (May 6-8) and UCLA (May 19-21). The series against the Cardinal, Ducks and Bruins will all be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

Seattle (March 1-2), Grand Canyon (March 15-16), Gonzaga (April 18-19) and Portland (May 10) are all slated to play at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in 2022. The Beavers will also play versus Portland at Hillsboro’s Ron Tonkin Field April 5.

OSU’s road weekend series include Washington State (March 11-13), California (March 25-27), USC (April 8-10), Utah (April 29-May 1) and Arizona (May 13-15). The Pac-12 Network will broadcast the series at Cal, Utah and Arizona. Oregon State is also slated to play two midweek games at Nevada, March 29-30.

For the eighth consecutive season, the Beavers will open their 2022 schedule Feb. 18 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona. OSU will play seven non-conference games there. New Mexico and Gonzaga are the Beavers’ first opponents in Arizona, from Feb. 18-20. Oregon State concludes its trip to Surprise with a three-game series versus Xavier from Feb. 24-26.

The Pac-12 will hold the conference’s inaugural baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 25-29.

