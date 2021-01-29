OSU baseball: Beavers announce part of 2021 schedule

At long last, the Oregon State baseball team has a start date for its season.

The Beavers will open their 2021 campaign on Feb. 9 when they face Kansas State in Surprise, Arizona. They will also face Gonzaga and New Mexico during the four-day Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic, which will stream live on Flo Sports.

From there, the Beavers will visit Grand Canyon University for a three-game set that begins Feb. 25.

OSU will return to Goss Stadium for their home-opening series with BYU on March 4-6. The Beavers will also host Oregon in a nonconference series March 12-14 at Goss. The rest of the school’s nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Pac-12 also announced its 30-game conference schedule Friday. Oregon State will host Washington State March 19-21 to open Pac-12 play.

It will also host Utah (April 1-3), California (April 16-18), USC (May 7-9) and Arizona (May 21-23).

Oregon State’s road trips will include Washington (March 26-28), Oregon (April 9-11), UCLA (April 30-May 2), Arizona State (May 14-16) and Stanford (May 27-29).