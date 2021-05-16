OSU baseball: Beavers belt four homers to salvage series finale with ASU

PHOENIX — Oregon State hit four home runs over the first four innings on its way to an 11-4 Pac-12 baseball win over Arizona State in the three-game series finale Sunday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Troy Claunch and Matthew Gretler homered in the second, Kyle Froemke went deep in the third and Ryan Ober went opposite field in the fourth to send the Beavers to their 32nd win of the season, against 17 losses. OSU improved to 14-10 in Pac-12 play while Arizona State dropped to 30-16 overall, 14-10 in conference action.

Claunch’s solo shot in the second gave the Beavers an early lead and after a Froemke RBI double, Gretler went deep to left to make it a 4-0 game. Ober reached on an ASU error later in the inning to give the Beavers a 5-0 advantage.

Claunch’s home run extended his hit streak to 10 games, which ties Andy Armstrong for the longest streak by a Beaver this season.

The Sun Devils scored for the first time in the second, but OSU went up 8-1 after a three-run third. Justin Boyd drove in his first run of the game, then scored when Froemke went deep to left for his second home run of the season.