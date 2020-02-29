OSU baseball: Beavers blanked by Aztecs

SAN DIEGO — Kyler McMahan accounted for three of Oregon State's four hits Saturday night as the Beavers dropped a 6-0 nonconference baseball decision to San Diego State at Tony Gwynn Stadium.
The junior singled in the second, fourth and seventh innings for his team-leading sixth multi-hit effort of the season, and second of the series versus the Aztecs (7-4). McMahan, who leads the Pac-12 Conference with 19 hits this season, also walked in the ninth.
Oregon State (5-5) was unable to break through on the scoreboard with Matthew Gretler recording the Beavers' other hit, a single in the fifth. Gretler enters the series finale Sunday on a two-game hit streak.
Nathan Burns started for the Beavers and allowed six hits and five runs in 3⅓ innings. He struck out five but took the loss and is 0-1 this season.
You have free articles remaining.
Burns' counterpart, Troy Melton, picked up the win to improve to 3-0 this season. He worked six innings, holding the Beavers to four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.
SDSU plated three runs off Burns in the second, then a solo home run by Jacob Cruce in the third made it 4-0. The Aztecs finished their offensive output with two more runs in the fourth.
Ryan Brown made his second appearance of the season, the first since Feb. 15, and worked two scoreless innings, facing the minimum. In two games this season, the Salem native has allowed three hits with two strikeouts in 3⅓ scoreless innings.
Jack Washburn also made his first appearance of the weekend, holding San Diego State scoreless in 1⅓ innings. He allowed a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout. He now has back-to-back scoreless outings after going two-thirds of an inning at Mississippi State on Feb. 22.
Oregon State and San Diego State conclude the four-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
The series finale Sunday marks the Beavers' last of an 11-game stretch away from Goss Stadium to open the 2020 season. The Beavers open a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara on Friday with a 5:35 p.m. first pitch.