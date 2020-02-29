OSU baseball: Beavers blanked by Aztecs

SAN DIEGO — Kyler McMahan accounted for three of Oregon State's four hits Saturday night as the Beavers dropped a 6-0 nonconference baseball decision to San Diego State at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The junior singled in the second, fourth and seventh innings for his team-leading sixth multi-hit effort of the season, and second of the series versus the Aztecs (7-4). McMahan, who leads the Pac-12 Conference with 19 hits this season, also walked in the ninth.

Oregon State (5-5) was unable to break through on the scoreboard with Matthew Gretler recording the Beavers' other hit, a single in the fifth. Gretler enters the series finale Sunday on a two-game hit streak.

Nathan Burns started for the Beavers and allowed six hits and five runs in 3⅓ innings. He struck out five but took the loss and is 0-1 this season.

Burns' counterpart, Troy Melton, picked up the win to improve to 3-0 this season. He worked six innings, holding the Beavers to four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

SDSU plated three runs off Burns in the second, then a solo home run by Jacob Cruce in the third made it 4-0. The Aztecs finished their offensive output with two more runs in the fourth.