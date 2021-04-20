OSU baseball: Beavers blast Pilots

Matthew Gretler hit his first home run of the season, Joe Casey drove in three runs and Greg Fuchs posted his first career three-hit game in Oregon State’s 11-3 nonconference baseball win over Portland on Tuesday night at Goss Stadium.
Gretler homered to left in a three-run fourth inning that saw the Beavers snap a 1-1 tie. Oregon State went on to score one in the fifth, two more in the sixth and four in the seventh for the 10-run advantage.
Gretler’s home run was the second of his career.
Fuchs singled in the second, fourth and seventh innings for his first career multi-hit effort. His single in the first scored Gavin Logan and tied the game at one.
Casey drove home two runs in the sixth, then another in the Beavers’ four-run seventh. It's his sixth multi-RBI effort of the season.
Logan went 2 for 5, singling home runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Oregon State (25-10) recorded 13 hits and seven walks off four Portland (18-18) pitchers.
Nathan Burns, who retired all seven batters he faced, picked up the win to move to 1-0 on the year. He came on in relief in the fourth and proceeded to strike out three of the seven Pilots batters he faced.
Reid Sebby made his second start of the season against Portland, and did not figure in the decision after limiting the Pilots to two hits and a run in three innings. He struck out two and walked two.