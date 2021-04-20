OSU baseball: Beavers blast Pilots

Matthew Gretler hit his first home run of the season, Joe Casey drove in three runs and Greg Fuchs posted his first career three-hit game in Oregon State’s 11-3 nonconference baseball win over Portland on Tuesday night at Goss Stadium.

Gretler homered to left in a three-run fourth inning that saw the Beavers snap a 1-1 tie. Oregon State went on to score one in the fifth, two more in the sixth and four in the seventh for the 10-run advantage.

Gretler’s home run was the second of his career.

Fuchs singled in the second, fourth and seventh innings for his first career multi-hit effort. His single in the first scored Gavin Logan and tied the game at one.

Casey drove home two runs in the sixth, then another in the Beavers’ four-run seventh. It's his sixth multi-RBI effort of the season.

Logan went 2 for 5, singling home runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Oregon State (25-10) recorded 13 hits and seven walks off four Portland (18-18) pitchers.

Nathan Burns, who retired all seven batters he faced, picked up the win to move to 1-0 on the year. He came on in relief in the fourth and proceeded to strike out three of the seven Pilots batters he faced.