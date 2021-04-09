OSU baseball: Beavers' bullpen falters after Abel's strong outing

EUGENE — Friday’s showdown between two of the top pitchers in the Pac-12 lived up to the billing.

Oregon State star Kevin Abel and Oregon ace Robert Ahlstrom each delivered stellar performances in Friday’s opening game of the rivalry series, but it was Ahlstrom’s Ducks that came through with the timely hitting to back his performance.

Meanwhile, Oregon State’s typically reliable bullpen imploded.

The Ducks topped the Beavers 4-1 at PK Park to win the first of a pivotal three-game set between the two top-ranked teams in the conference. With the loss, No. 20 Beavers dropped to 20-8 on the season and 7-2 in Pac-12 play. The No. 18 Ducks (17-7, 4-3) have now won three of the four matchups between the two teams this season.

Abel struck out eight batters in six innings, bringing his season total to 60 k’s in eight starts. He gave up just two hits and three walks while tactfully navigating an Oregon lineup that is stacked with power bats.

The lone run Abel surrendered came on a solo shot by Gabe Matthews in the fifth inning, but other than that, he didn’t give up much loud contact.