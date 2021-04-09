OSU baseball: Beavers' bullpen falters after Abel's strong outing

EUGENE — Friday’s showdown between two of the top pitchers in the Pac-12 lived up to the billing.
Oregon State star Kevin Abel and Oregon ace Robert Ahlstrom each delivered stellar performances in Friday’s opening game of the rivalry series, but it was Ahlstrom’s Ducks that came through with the timely hitting to back his performance.
Meanwhile, Oregon State’s typically reliable bullpen imploded.
The Ducks topped the Beavers 4-1 at PK Park to win the first of a pivotal three-game set between the two top-ranked teams in the conference. With the loss, No. 20 Beavers dropped to 20-8 on the season and 7-2 in Pac-12 play. The No. 18 Ducks (17-7, 4-3) have now won three of the four matchups between the two teams this season.
Abel struck out eight batters in six innings, bringing his season total to 60 k’s in eight starts. He gave up just two hits and three walks while tactfully navigating an Oregon lineup that is stacked with power bats.
The lone run Abel surrendered came on a solo shot by Gabe Matthews in the fifth inning, but other than that, he didn’t give up much loud contact.
Meanwhile Ahlstrom kept the Beavers handcuffed for seven innings. The North Eugene High grad struck out nine batters, walked just one and held the Beavers to five hits. One of their best scoring chances the Beavers had against the lefty came in the seventh when Andy Armstrong cracked a leadoff single, moved to second on Micah McDowell’s sacrifice bunt, and then went to third on Kyler McMahan’s sac-fly.
Ahlstrom followed that by drilling Preston Jones, Oregon State’s No. 9 hitter, with a breaking ball to put runners in the corners. That brought up the Beavers’ red-hot leadoff hitter, Jake Dukart. He fell behind 1-2 in the count, and then Ahlstrom rung him up looking with a 92 mile per-hour fastball to escape the jam.
Oregon elected to send Ahlstrom out for the seventh to face the heart of Oregon State’s lineup, and the Beavers made him pay immediately. Jacob Melton ripped Ahlstrom’s 109th pitch of the night for a leadoff triple down the first base line, and Andrew Mosiello came on to face the Beavers’ 3-4-5 batters.
He walked Garret Forrester, who was replaced by pinch-runner Joe Casey, and then gave up a sacrifice fly to Ryan Ober that plated Melton and knotted the game at 1-1, causing a raucous celebration from the Oregon State dugout.
But the elation didn’t last long. Tanner Smith and Anthony Hall slapped back-to-back singles off of Chase Watkins to start the bottom of the eight, and after a Kenyon Yovan strikeout, the Beavers intentionally walked Aaron Zavala to load the bases.
Bryant Salgado came on to replace Watkins and walked Tristan Hanoian, sending home the go-ahead run. Salgado then hit the next batter, Matthews, with a 3-2 fastball that made it 3-1 Ducks.
Closer Jake Mulholland was called on early to try to hold the damage to two runs, but he also walked in a run.
After a rare instance of Oregon State’s bullpen failing, the Beavers were left to try and rally for three runs against Ducks’ closer Kolby Somers. Somers sat McDowell, McMahan and Jones down in order to close out the game.
Oregon State will look to bounce back Saturday with Cooper Hjerpe (2-2, 1.69 ERA) on the mound, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.
