OSU baseball: Beavers can't complete comeback in loss to SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Oregon State scored five runs in the eighth inning but the comeback fell just short in a 12-11 nonconference baseball loss to San Diego State on Sunday afternoon at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The Beavers trailed 12-6 entering the eighth and scored two on an Alex McGarry double to make it 12-8. Kyler McMahan then drove in McGarry on a single, and scored himself when Preston Jones singled to right. A Joe Casey sacrifice fly pulled the Beavers to within one but the tying run was left on base to end the inning.

OSU (5-6) was unable to get a runner on base against SDSU (8-4) reliever Casey Schmitt in the ninth. Schmitt, who gave up three hits and two runs in the eighth, picked up his fifth save of the year. The win went to Jacob Flores (2-0) after he went 1⅔ innings, allowing three hits and two runs. Jake Mulholland was saddled with the loss after allowing six hits and six runs in two innings of relief. He is 0-2.

McGarry drove in a career-high five runs thanks to a three-run home run in the fourth. He ended the day 2 for 5 with two runs scored.

Matthew Gretler hit his first home run of the season and went 3 for 5, while Andy Armstrong tied for the team lead with three hits as well. McMahan was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.