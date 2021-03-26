OSU baseball: Beavers combine for no-hitter

SEATTLE – Kevin Abel, Joey Mundt, Chase Watkins and Jake Mulholland combined to throw a no-hitter Friday night as Oregon State opened its series at Washington with a 3-0 win at Husky Ballpark.

Abel threw six no-hit innings, followed by Mundt, Watkins and Mulholland, who all threw an inning apiece. Mulholland closed out the game for his sixth save of the season.

It marked the seventh no-hitter in Oregon State’s history, and the first since Drew Rasmussen’s perfect game against Washington State in 2015. There have now been 14 no-hitters in the Pac-12 Conference since 2007, and the Beavers own five of them.

The quartet combined for 10 strikeouts and issued four walks with three hit by pitches. Abel struck out seven, followed by Mundt’s two and Watkins’ one. Mulholland picked up the first out of the ninth on a diving catch by Joe Casey in left. He followed with a groundout to Andy Armstrong at short and finished the game on a line drive to Jake Dukart at third.

Oregon State recorded its three runs on 10 hits and two walks.

The Beavers (15-5 overall, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference) opened the game’s scoring on a second-inning balk by Washington starter Logan Gerling. The balk scored Dukart, who led off the inning with his first of three hits