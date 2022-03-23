OSU baseball: Beavers come alive late in 8-3 win over Seattle

Oregon State let an early lead slip away but the offense came through in the end as the Beavers took an 8-3 nonconference victory over Seattle on Wednesday afternoon at Goss Stadium.

Sophomore right-hander Jaren Hunter got the start and had his best outing of the season. He threw five scoreless innings and allowed two hits and one walk with one strikeout. He threw 33 of his 45 pitches for strikes and lowered his EAR to 3.29.

It was Hunter’s third career start and his fourth appearance this season. Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said Hunter was very efficient.

“Attacking the zone, down in the zone. What I love is when our catcher is setting up and he’s receiving the ball at the knees or right below the knees. And he stayed consistent with that,” Canham said. “He got a lot of early swings, weak contact that allowed him to get through five. You love that.”

Oregon State (15-4) jumped out early with three runs in the bottom of the second. Travis Bazzana led off with a bunt single down the third-base line and advanced to third on a single to right by Gavin Logan. Greg Fuchs’ single to right scored Bazzana and advanced Logan to second.

After Wade Meckler was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Justin Boyd lofted a fly ball to shallow left field. Seattle’s Kyle Sherick fielded the ball on the hop and Logan and Fuchs both scored.

Boyd was 3 for 3 with two walks to lead the Beavers’ offense.

“I definitely was seeing it well, felt really comfortable in the box today and just tried not to do too much and try to put the bat on the ball and give the team the best chance to win by getting on base,” Boyd said. “Felt really good.”

The Redhawks (6-12) rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh. Matt Boissoneault hit a one-out double down the left-field line off Oregon State freshman reliever Ryan Brown. A double to left by Grant Heiser scored Boissoneault and Jackson Reed followed with an infield single to extend the rally.

Julian Kodama then hit a grounder that stayed just fair down the third-base line for a double to score Heiser and send Reed to third.

Canham turned to closer Mitchell Verburg to get out of the jam. Verburg got Dylan Gerard to ground out, but Reed scored the tying run on the play. Verburg ended the inning with a groundout by Kyle Sherick.

The Beavers regained the lead in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Boyd bunted for a hit and went to second when Jacob Melton was awarded first base on catcher’s interference. Bazzana walked to load the bases and Logan followed with a walk which scored Boyd.

Pinch-hitter Brady Kasper drew a third consecutive walk to score Melton. Fuchs then legged out an infield single to score Bazzana and give the Beavers a 6-3 lead.

Bazzana capped the scoring with a two-run double in the eighth that scored Boyd and Garret Forrester. Both base runners reached on walks.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Bazzana said there was a sense of frustration in the dugout after Seattle tied the game and that created more urgency at the plate in the seventh and eighth innings.

“I obviously had an RBI chance and I was just looking to drive something over the shortstop, as I did," Bazzana said. "I’ve kind of had my troubles this year just swinging out of the zone a little bit too much and also trying to pull balls in the air a little bit more than I usually do. What got me here was driving balls to the opposite field gap and hitting balls on a line, so I’ve kind of come back to that the last couple of days."

Verburg pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings to pick up the win. DJ Carpenter closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

Seattle starter Morgan White gave up three runs in two innings on five hits. Relievers Alex McBee and Mason Hoover combined for three scoreless innings to keep the Redhawks in the game. Junior Kohl Peterson (0-1) took the loss.

Oregon State now heads out on a five-game road trip. The Beavers will play a three-game Pac-12 series at California starting on Friday night and concluding Sunday. Oregon State will then play a two-game set at Nevada on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.