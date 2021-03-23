OSU baseball: Beavers' comeback attempt falls short

A comeback attempt by the Oregon State baseball team fell short in a 10-9 loss to Santa Clara.

Garret Forrester hit a ninth-inning home run and the Beavers had runners on first and second in the ninth but could not push them home on Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Forrester hit a solo home run to lead off the ninth. The Beavers then put back-to-back runners on base via walks but were unable to plate either as Santa Clara closer Travis Howard picked up his fourth save of the season.

The teams combined for 19 runs on 21 hits, 11 walks and three hit by pitches.

Offensively, Oregon State was led by Andy Armstrong, who went 3-for-4, and Ryan Ober, who was 2-for-3 with two walks. Forrester’s home run pushed his hit streak to five games.

Santa Clara (7-12 overall) led off the game with four in the first; the Beavers responded with four in the second on doubles by Kyler McMahan and Matthew Gretler.

OSU held the lead at 5-4 in the third, but the Broncos’ Jake MacNichols hit a three-run home run in the fourth. The Beavers evened the score at seven via a fielder’s choice and error in the fourth, but Santa Clara went up for good with one in the fifth and two more in the seventh.