Oregon State scored three runs in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate in an 8-5 loss to Stanford Saturday night at Sunken Diamond.

Micah McDowell doubled home a run, Garret Forrester walked with the bases loaded and Ruben Cedillo drove in OSU’s fifth run of the game on a groundout to pull the Beavers to within three. Stanford reliever Ryan Bruno, however, managed to get Mikey Kane to ground out to second to end the game.

Forrester and McDowell both had two hits to lead the Beavers (12-7 overall, 1-4 Pac-12 Conference). OSU finished with eight hits and five walks on the night.

Jacob Kmatz (1-3) started for the Beavers but took his third loss of the year after allowing seven hits and four runs in 4⅓ innings. He struck out five in his fifth start of the season.

His counterpart, Matt Scott (3-0), held the Beavers to five hits and a run in six innings. Scott struck out six and walked one while earning the win.

The Cardinal (12-5, 3-2) scored at least one run in the third through sixth innings, culminating in a four-run sixth. Braden Montgomery homered in the fourth, going deep for the second consecutive game.

OSU scored its first run of the game in the seventh. Brady Kasper singled and came around to score on a wild pitch.

Forrester added to the Beavers’ tally with a run-scoring double down the right field line in the eighth.

Oregon State and Stanford conclude their three-game series Sunday with a noon first pitch at Sunken Diamond. The game will air live on Pac-12 Oregon and Pac-12 Bay Area.