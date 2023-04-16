The Oregon State baseball team ran its winning streak to six games Sunday with a 6-3 victory over USC at Goss Stadium.

The Beavers (24-11, 10-8 Pac-12 Conference) swept the three-game series with the Trojans and have won six in a row in the series following a sweep last year in Los Angeles.

Oregon State struck early Sunday as Travis Bazzana led off with a single, stole second and ultimately scored on an RBI groundout by Mason Guerra.

The Beavers added an unearned run in the third and went up 3-0 in the fourth as sophomore Mikey Kane hit his fourth home run of the season to lead off the inning.

Southern Cal got one run back in the fifth, but the Beavers responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Bazzana started the inning with a bunt single and went to second on a hit by Garret Forrester. A throwing error by USC allowed both runners to advance and Bazzana scored on an RBI groundout by Micah McDowell. Forrester then raced home on a wild pitch to give the Beavers a 5-1 lead.

Bazzana helped manufacture the Beavers’ final run of the game in the seventh. He drew a walk, stole second and third, and then scored on a single by Guerra.

Bazzana, a sophomore, said he wasn’t as aggressive a baserunner as he would have liked to have been as a freshman. This year, he is trying to take better advantage of his speed to disrupt the defense and create scoring opportunities.

“Putting pressure on the defense allows our hitters to go up and be confident versus feeling they have to create something themselves,” Bazzana said. “I think it’s just helpful being able to be aggressive on the bases.”

Oregon State started Jaren Hunter on the mound. He had two strikeouts in a scoreless first inning, but showed some discomfort while facing the leadoff hitter in the second and coach Mitch Canham went to the bullpen. Hunter has been experiencing some tightness in his arm and the team is monitoring him closely.

“We just noticed he was starting to take a little bit off of it. He’s never one to say anything, he wants to go out there and compete,” Canham said, adding that it was too early to know if Hunter will be able to make his next start.

AJ Lattery came out of the bullpen and earned the win, pitching four complete innings and allowing one run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Tyler Mejia pitched the sixth and Ben Ferrer closed out the final three innings to earn the save.

Oregon State will play another home game Tuesday against Seattle. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. at Goss Stadium.

Oregon St. 6, USC 3

USC 000 010 110 — 3 4 2

Oregon St. 101 120 10X — 6 8 1

Hammond, Sodersten (4), Blum (8) and Clift. Hunter, Lattery (2), Mejia (6), Ferrer (7) and Smith. W: Lattery (4-0). L: Hammond (2-3). S: Ferrer (1). 2B: Colon-Rosado (USC), Dernedde (OSU). HR: Kane (OSU).

Hits: USC 4 (Grudzielanek 2, Colon-Rosado, Olmstead). OSU 8 (Bazzana 2, Forrester, Guerra, Kane, Cedillo, Smith, Dernedde).

RBIs: USC 3 (Olmstead, Hedges, Jackson). OSU 4 (Guerra 2, McDowell, Kane).