OSU baseball: Beavers defeat UC Irvine to remain unbeaten

Oregon State brought a perfect 7-0 record into its 2022 home opener against UC Irvine on Friday night at Goss Stadium.

A solid start from lefty Cooper Hjerpe and a big game from Justin Boyd helped the Beavers keep that momentum going in a 7-2 victory.

Hjerpe (3-0) got the win for the Beavers, giving up two earned runs over 5⅓ innings. Hjerpe struck out 10 and walked none.

Ben Ferrer did much of the work in relief, pitching 3⅓ scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks to earn the save, his first of the season.

“We won the free-base war. They’re a solid ball club so we talked a lot this week about eliminating free bags, playing really just solid baseball and it puts you in a really good chance to win,” said Oregon State coach Mitch Canham.

UC jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Woody Hadeen reached on an infield single and advanced to third on a sharp double down the left-field line by Nathan Church. Hadeen then scored on a groundout.

The Beavers struck back in the bottom of the inning. Freshman second baseman Travis Bazzana singled up the middle and then scored on a blast over the left-field fence by Boyd.

“Trying to give Cooper an early lead and we were able to do that. That’s just what we’re trying to do all year, make our pitchers feel comfortable and let them have faith in us that we’re going to do our job and let them go do their job without having to worry,” Boyd said.

The Beavers added two runs in the bottom of the third. Wade Meckler led off with a double off the left-field wall and Bazzana singled to right to advance Meckler to third. Meckler then scored on Boyd’s sacrifice fly to right, sliding under the tag of catcher Abraham Garcia-Pacheco after a strong throw from Church.

After the Anteaters chose to intentionally walk Jacob Melton, Garret Forrester drove in Bazzana with a grounder that was just out of reach of shortstop Taishi Nakawake.

The Beavers added two more runs in the seventh. Boyd drew a walk and scored on a double by Melton. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Gavin Logan drove Melton home on a sacrifice fly.

Boyd drove in the final run in the eighth on his second sacrifice fly of the game.

“I like how loose we’re playing. We’re not playing tight even though the game was 4-2 for most of the game, we were able to add runs late. We’re playing loose, having a lot of fun,” Boyd said.

On Saturday, Boyd continued to lead the way as the Beavers clinched the series win over the Anteaters with a 9-5 victory.

Boyd went 3-for-5 on Saturday with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Tanner Smith also had three hits, including two doubles, with an RBI and a run scored.

But it was Jake Dukart who had the big blow of the game, a pinch-hit three-run home run in the fifth inning.

Reliever Ian Lawson got the win, pitching two innings of scoreless relief.

Oregon State (9-0) and UC Irvine (5-5) will wrap up their series today at Goss Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

