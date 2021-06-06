OSU baseball: Beavers deliver thrilling pair wins to keep season alive, force decisive Monday matchup

All season long, Oregon State’s talented group of young players have been stepping up in the biggest moments and finding a way to deliver.
So it only made sense that the most impactful moment yet came at the hands of a true freshman.
Garret Forrester launched a solo walkoff homer in the bottom of the ninth inning late Sunday to give Oregon State a 5-4 win over Dallas Baptist at Lupton Field in the Fort Worth, Texas, and keep the Beavers’ astonishing regional run alive.
Once his decisive blast cleared the right-field fence, Oregon State’s dugout went into a frenzy. They had just survived an 18-inning marathon, staring down the end of their season on multiple occasions, and came out victorious.
They celebrated accordingly.
“My teammates are amazing,” Forrester said. “Love this family and all the boys. I was getting mobbed; I got my jersey ripped off. I was afraid they were gonna grab me by the neck and pull me down. Just super high emotions. Heart racing the whole time. It was awesome.”
After losing their postseason-opener against Dallas Baptist on Friday, the Beavers knew they had their work cut out for them if they wanted to advance out of Fort Worth. Surviving the regional would require winning four games in three days against a stacked field.
Well, three down, one to go.
The Beavers topped No. 6 TCU 3-2 to start the day, sending the regional host packing in the process. Then, with less than two hours between the end of that game and the start of the next, they went blow-for-blow with the Patriots before Forrester’s homer propelled them to a second victory.
With those two wins, Oregon State has now forced a winner-take-all regional final on Monday. The Beavers and Dallas Baptist square off again at 1 p.m., with the winner advancing to the super regionals and the loser seeing their season end.
“That was an incredible day of baseball,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said. “The way these guys take care of each other and love each other, they want to do anything possible to get the job done. I’m just in awe of how special these young men are.”
Forrester said his ninth-inning blast was the first walk-off homer of his life.
Facing DBU closer Kragen Kechely, a junk-ball right-hander who had not thrown a fastball with any of his previous 44 pitches, Forrester knew he was in for a steady diet of sliders on the outside part of the plate.
Plenty of hitters would have dreaded the situation. But Forrester couldn’t wait to step into the box.
“For me, that’s my sweet spot,” Forrester said. “I like it out over the plate. That’s definitely where I was looking for it. I was definitely wanting to pull something in the air, but I stuck with my approach and sent it the other way.”
Against Dallas Baptist, the Beavers had none of their top-three starters available and called on sophomore Brock Townsend, who had just one career Division I start coming into the weekend, to keep their postseason hopes alive.
The former Churchill High star turned out a stellar outing against a lineup loaded with power bats. Townsend finished with three strikeouts, one walk and six hits over 4⅔ innings and saved an Oregon State bullpen that was already depleted from the earlier game.
The Beavers found themselves in an early hole after DBU cleanup hitter Austin Bell launched a two-run homer in the first. But Townsend settled in from there and pounded the strike zone to great effect.
Townsend threw a season-high 75 pitches, 52 of which were strikes.
The Patriots taxed Townsend for one more run in the fifth when No. 9 hitter Ryan Wrobleski drilled a solo homer off the left field foul pole to make it 3-2. Will Frisch came on to replace him with two outs and runners on first and second. In a pivotal moment, he struck out Andrew Benefield swinging with a 2-2 breaking ball to escape the jam.
Meanwhile, the Oregon State bats were active early. Troy Claunch cut the DBU lead to 2-1 with an RBI groundout in the first, and Ryan Ober tied the game with a solo homer in the fifth. Dallas Baptist starter Luke Eldred struck out just one Beaver over 3⅓ innings, and Oregon State generated plenty of loud contact against him.
But those hard-hit balls didn’t result in much productivity. In the fifth, the Beavers threatened again when they put runners on first and second with two outs. Greg Fuchs laced his second well-hit ball of the night, but Wobleski robbed him of an RBI single, and maybe more, with a sensational diving catch to end the inning.
Oregon State didn’t have to wait long to climb back in the game, though. In the bottom of the sixth, Wade Meckler and Justin Boyd drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks against DBU’s bullpen to take a 4-3 lead.
From there, Oregon State’s bullpen nearly carried the Beavers the rest of the way. Frisch tossed 1⅓ scoreless and Joey Mundt came on and struck out the side in the seventh. In the eighth, he retired the Patriots in order again.
Canham turned to closer Jake Mulholland in the ninth, but pulled him with two outs and a runner on second in favor of Mitchell Verburg, who had closed out the win against TCU earlier in the day. DBU second baseman Jackson Glenn crushed Verburg’s second-pitch for an RBI single to tie the game and put the Beavers on their heels.
“I’ll take either of those guys on the mound at any given time,” Canham said of the decision to replace Mulholland with Verburg. “That’s a fantastic 1-2 punch. It doesn't matter what situation is out there, those guys want the baseball. … Both those guys have had phenomenal Oregon State careers. But right there I think we just left a little too much on the plate.”
But in the bottom of the ninth, Forrest stepped to the plate and lined a breaking ball deep into the Texas night and over the right field fence to end the game.
“I feel like our bullpen has been solid all year,” Mundt said. “We’ve had our ups and down, but I feel like knowing that we can come in, pick up our guys and make our pitches, we’ve got their backs and the hitters are gonna back us up. It was definitely stressful at the end of the game, but we got away with it, and that was awesome. I mean, walk-offs are cooler.”
In order to force Sunday evening’s game against the Patriots, the Beavers first had to orchestrate a thrilling comeback win against the regional host earlier in the day.
Oregon State topped No. 6 TCU 3-2 on the Horned Frogs home field to end their season. It was a thrilling turn of events for the Beavers, who trailed 2-0 early in the game and looked in danger of being blown out as starting pitcher Jake Pfennigs struggled to find his command.
But Pfennigs stabilized, and tossed five innings on 102 pitches, finishing with six strikeouts, four walks and one earned run against a TCU lineup that is one of the deepest in the country.
Meanwhile, the Oregon State offense came to life in the fifth, just before Pfennings exited the game. Jake Dukart drew a one-out walk and Kyle Dernedde followed with a double to the right-field gap. Meckler then stepped to the plate and cracked a two-run single up the middle to tie the game.
Nathan Burns came on in relief of Pfennigs and delivered his best outing of the year. After struggling for much of the regular season, Burns dazzled Sunday, striking out six of the seven batters he faced en route to two scoreless innings.
The Beavers escaped a potentially disastrous situation in the eighth when the Horned Frogs loaded the bases against reliever Jack Washburn. With two outs, Washburn got TCU shortstop Tommy Sacco to line out to left field, where Joe Casey made a game-saving diving catch to end the inning.
Oregon State made the most of its newly-found life in the ninth. Dernedde was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and then stole second on an 0-2 count. Two batters later, Justin Boyd drove home the go-ahead run on a single to center.
The job was far from done at that point for the Beavers, though. TCU had its 1-2-3 hitters due up in the ninth — between the three of them, Porter Brown, Zach Humphreys and Brayden Taylor had hit 21 homers on the season entering Sunday.
But Verburg struck out the side to end the game and keep Oregon State’s season alive.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney