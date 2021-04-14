OSU baseball: Beavers doing some soul-searching after rocky weekend

There’s never a good time to be swept — especially not at the hands of your in-state rivals.
But Oregon State’s three-game stumble against No. 15 Oregon in Eugene last weekend came at exactly the halfway point in the season and has forced the Beavers’ players to take a long, hard look in the mirror.
Now, they’re hoping to turn the setback into a positive.
“We had to go through some adversity, I think is what a lot of guys feel,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said. “Because it builds hunger. We know we can respond to it. These are the kind of moments, when hardship comes, where you keep your eyes up and you stay together.”
Oregon State (21-10, 7-5) dropped out of the NCAA top-25 rankings and fell to No. 23 in the coaches poll after being outscored 14-6 over the course of three days at PK Park. The Beavers had a lead in the Pac-12 standings heading into the series with a real chance to separate themselves from the pack.
But the tumultuous weekend has them all the way back in fourth place now, sandwiched between the two uber-talented Arizona schools.
It could take a while for the Beavers to climb back to the top, and they will try to start the process of doing that this weekend when they host California (18-13, 5-4) for a three-game set at Goss Stadium.
“I think it’s just about understanding who we are and what we’re capable of,” pitcher Cooper Hjerpe said. “It’s a lot of the mental side of things — just staying positive and keep doing what we’re doing. Staying strong in the weight room and trying to get better everyday. … We’ve got people like Kevin Abel and Troy Claunch keeping our heads up and helping us understand that it’s really only one series and we have plenty more left this season.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Canham and his staff have spent the past few days going through mid-season check-ins with players. That’s not in response to the Oregon series, but rather something the coaches had scheduled long in advance to do at the halfway point in the calendar.
During those individual check-ins, Canham has asked players how they feel the first half of the season has gone and where they think they need to focus their efforts in order to improve.
One overlying theme of the responses, he said, is that the culture around the team is great, and that the foundation that was built in the fall has set the team up to succeed this season. But there has also been an honest assessment that the Beavers haven’t played up to their potential.
“All the guys feel like, ‘Man, once we put this thing together, you can see how good we’re going to be,” Canham said. “I would say that now, especially after yesterday’s practice, guys are excited to get out there. It’s obviously been a very difficult last week.”
Part of that bounce-back process has included the players getting brutally honest with each other to figure out how they can get better.
Canham said at Tuesday’s practice a group of players got together and spent a good deal of time telling each other what they can get better at. That kind of blunt honesty could rattle some players, or create a toxic environment.
But Canham said the criticism is being taken in stride, and the Beavers are using it to try to fix the small details that hindered them in Eugene last weekend.
“It’s important. It shows that there’s great leadership in the clubhouse,” Canham said. “It’s promising not only for the present moment, but also for the future. That’s a product of what this program has always been about. You’re going to take your licks and you’re going to get back up.”
Canham was complimentary of his offense's ability throughout this season to roar to life late in games and deliver clutch hits. But also wants to make sure that Oregon State’s hitters are showing enough intent early in games and admitted the Beavers have not been very good at getting runners on during the first three innings of games. He also cited the number of walks the pitchers issued last weekend as an area that needs to improve.
“You obviously don’t want to get swept,” Canham said. “You don’t want to lose a series. You don’t want to lose a game. You don’t want to lose an at-bat. But the reality is that’s what’s happened, so now the opportunity of, ‘How are you going to respond to this?’ is extremely important.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney