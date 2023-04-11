Kyle Dernedde and Micah McDowell each collected three hits and Oregon State scored a combined 12 runs in the sixth and seventh innings en route to a 15-1 win over Gonzaga Tuesday night at Goss Stadium.

McDowell hit a first-inning home run and drove in a pair during the Beavers' six-run seventh inning. Dernedde, meanwhile, was 3 for 5 and drove in what amounted to the game-winning run in the fourth on a single past the shortstop.

Oregon State (21-11) added to the lead on a Gonzaga (12-17) error in the fifth, then broke the game open with six in the sixth. The Beavers went up 9-1 thanks to RBI from two RBI from Garret Forrester and one each by Macias and Mason Guerra. OSU also scored on a wild pitch and another Gonzaga error.

The Beavers broke the game open further in the seventh. Ruben Cedillo hit his third home run of the season, McDowell singled in two and Guerra and Canon Reeder each recorded an RBI apiece to end the night's offense.

Oregon State tallied 16 hits on the night, with Forrester finishing with two.

Tyler Mejia, the second of six pitchers on the night for the Beavers, took the win after two scoreless. He improved to 1-0 on the year after striking out two.

Gonzaga's Payton Graham took the loss, dropping to 0-3. He allowed three hits and two runs — one earned — in three innings.

Oregon State's staff, which also consisted of starter Justin Thorsteinson and relievers Rhett Larson, Nelson Keljo, AJ Hutcheson and Braden Boisvert, limited the Bulldogs to a run on seven hits. The six OSU pitchers struck out seven.

Oregon State stays home for a three-game series with USC that begins Friday night at 7 p.m. All three games will air on the Pac-12 Network.