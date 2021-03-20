OSU baseball: Beavers even series with Cougars

Garret Forrester hit his first career home run in a 3-for-4 effort and Jake Dukart doubled twice to send Oregon State to a 10-3 win over Washington State Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Dukart also tallied three hits for the Beavers, who totaled 13 to even the three-game series at one apiece.

Forrester singled home a run in the third, then drove a pitch from Washington State reliever Duke Brotherton over the left field fence in the eighth to cap Oregon State’s (12-4 overall, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference) offensive afternoon. The freshman has four runs batted in over the first two games of the series.

Ryan Ober drove home OSU’s first run on a 6-3 groundout in the second, then watched Forrester put the Beavers up by two in the third. That led to a five-run fourth inning for Oregon State.

Two of the Beavers’ five runs in the inning scored on wild pitches. Kyler McMahan also doubled home a run and Micah McDowell reached on a bunt single with McMahan at third. Dukart capped off the inning with his second double.

Cole Hamilton and Preston Jones each had two hits for the Beavers.