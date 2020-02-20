OSU baseball: Beavers face Mississippi State in three-game series

The Oregon State baseball team heads to Mississippi State for a three-game series this weekend against the Bulldogs in a Pac-12 versus SEC showdown.

The series gets underway on Friday with an 11 a.m. Pacific start time after the game was moved up as cold weather is expected later Friday in Starkville.

The teams meet at noon Saturday and wrap things up with an 11 a.m. game Sunday.

Oregon State enters the series 2-2 after splitting four games in Surprise, Arizona, last weekend.

Jake Dukart is off to a fast start, batting .600 in three games, as Oregon State is batting .298 after four games. Ryan Ober (.412), Kyler McMahan (.389), Andy Armstrong (.385), Alex McGarry (.375) and Troy Claunch (.308) are all over .300.

The Beavers got solid starts from Christian Chamberlain, Jake Pfennigs and Nathan Burns, as they combined for 17 innings in which they allowed a combined 11 hits and four runs (three earned).

Chamberlain is scheduled to start Friday's opener with Pfennigs going Saturday and Burns on Sunday.

Jake Mulholland made the other start, his first after spending his first three year in the bullpen, and was roughed up for seven runs on eight hits in 3⅔ innings.