OSU baseball: Beavers fall short against UC Irvine

IRVINE, California — The Beavers nearly pulled off another comeback but fell short in an 11-9 loss to UC Irvine Saturday afternoon at Anteater Ballpark.

Garret Forrester and Joe Casey each homered for the Beavers.

Dillon Tatum’s two-run home run in the ninth inning off Chase Watkins spoiled Oregon State’s comeback attempt. The home run pushed UC Irvine to a 23-12 mark this season while the Beavers dropped to 26-11.

OSU scored the game’s first two runs but the Anteaters scored six in the bottom half of the first, then one more in the second, to take a 7-2 lead.

Forrester hit his sixth home run of the season in the third as the Beavers began to chip away at UC Irvine’s lead. The Anteaters went ahead 9-4 after three but Casey drove in the Beavers’ fifth run on a solo shot in the fifth, his fifth home run of the season.

The Beavers scored two more in the sixth, via a balk and Ryan Ober double.

OSU tied the game in the eighth. Jake Dukart grounded out to push the Beavers to within one and Forrester drove in his second run of the day on a single to left.

Watkins took the loss after allowing two hits and two runs in 1 2/3 innings. He is 1-2 on the year.