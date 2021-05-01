OSU baseball: Beavers fall short to Bruins

LOS ANGELES — Cooper Hjerpe tied a career-high with nine strikeouts but UCLA scored solo runs in the fourth and eighth innings in Oregon State’s 2-0 loss to the Bruins Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Hjerpe picked up his fourth quality start of the season, scattering three hits and a run in 6 ⅔ innings. It was a bases-loaded wild pitch with one out in the fourth that enabled Matt McLain to come home with the game-winning run.

Hjerpe, who took the loss to drop to 2-4 this season, struck out nine for the third time in 2021. He also did so in his season debut versus New Mexico on Feb. 20 and against California on April 17.

The Oregon State (28-14 overall, 10-7 Pac-12 Conference) offense was stymied by five UCLA pitchers. Greg Fuchs and Garret Forrester each finished with two hits, including a double apiece, to pace the Beavers. Overall, Oregon State finished with five hits.

UCLA added its second run of the game in the eighth on a two-out RBI single by Kyle Cuellar off OSU reliever Chase Watkins.

The teams conclude the three-game series Sunday at 12:05 p.m. The series finale ends the Beavers’ eight-game road trip.