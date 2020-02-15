OSU baseball: Beavers fall to Gonzaga

SURPRISE, Arizona — Troy Claunch hit his second home run of the season but Oregon State dropped a 10-4 decision to Gonzaga Saturday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Claunch’s home run, a three-run blast in the fifth inning, pulled the Beavers to within three, 7-4. Gonzaga’s Ryan Sullivan, however, made it a six-run game again with a three-run home run of his own in the seventh.

Claunch has seven runs batted in and three extra-base hits in his first two games this season after tallying a double and home run with four RBI in the season opener versus New Mexico.

Kyler McMahan totaled three hits Saturday and has back-to-back multiple-hit efforts. On Saturday, he doubled and singled twice, scoring a run on Claunch’s round-tripper.

Trailing 7-0, Oregon State (1-1) battled back with a four-run fifth, started by Ryan Ober, who grounded into a fielder’s choice for an RBI. Two batters later, Claunch found the bullpen in left.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The win went to Gonzaga (1-1) reliever Alec Gomez, who came on in relief of starter Alek Jacob in the fifth. Gomez allowed the home run to Claunch but overall held the Beavers to three hits and a run in four innings.