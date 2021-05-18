OSU baseball: Beavers fall to Pilots

PORTLAND — Greg Fuchs and Justin Boyd each drove in runs as Oregon State dropped a 7-2 midweek nonconference baseball game to Portland Tuesday night at Joe Etzel Field.

Fuchs doubled home a run in the second and Boyd posted a fourth-inning sacrifice fly to account for Oregon State’s offense. OSU, which dropped to 32-18 on the year, had six hits, including two by Jake Dukart.

Troy Claunch, meanwhile, extended his hit streak to a team-long 11 games with an eighth-inning single.

Fuchs’ double in the second tied the game at one, while Boyd’s one-out RBI in the fourth pushed the Beavers ahead 2-1. The Pilots (23-24), however, evened the game at two with a solo run in the sixth. Portland went ahead for good with a five-run seventh.

Joey Mundt, the seventh of eight Oregon State pitchers, took the loss to drop to 2-1 this year. He allowed three hits and five runs in a third of an inning in the seventh.

The win went to Portland reliever Nick Brink, who held the Beavers to one hit and a walk in three scoreless innings.

Oregon State returns to Pac-12 action Friday night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch against Arizona at Goss Stadium.

