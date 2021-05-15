OSU baseball: Beavers fall to Sun Devils

PHOENIX — Oregon State could not keep pace with Arizona State's offense in an 11-5 loss Saturday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Matthew Gretler and Wade Meckler hit back-to-back two-out home runs in the ninth but Oregon State’s rally came up just short.

Troy Claunch singled in the second, fourth and sixth innings to tie a career-high previously reached five times, most recently April 16 of this season versus California. In doing so, he extended his hit streak to nine games, where he is 13-for-33.

Any Armstrong belted a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning, making it a 9-2 game. It marked his third home run of the season.

The home run came as the Beavers’ (31-17 overall, 13-10 Pac-12 Conference) second run of the game, following an RBI single from Claunch in the fourth. Joe Casey led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a balk, enabling him to score on Claunch’s single up the middle.

Gretler drove a two-run blast in the ninth for his second home run of the season. Meckler followed that with a solo shot, his fourth home run of the season.