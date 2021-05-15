 Skip to main content
OSU baseball: Beavers fall to Sun Devils
OSU BASEBALL

OSU baseball: Beavers fall to Sun Devils

PHOENIX — Oregon State could not keep pace with Arizona State's offense in an 11-5 loss Saturday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Matthew Gretler and Wade Meckler hit back-to-back two-out home runs in the ninth but Oregon State’s rally came up just short.

Troy Claunch singled in the second, fourth and sixth innings to tie a career-high previously reached five times, most recently April 16 of this season versus California. In doing so, he extended his hit streak to nine games, where he is 13-for-33.

Any Armstrong belted a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning, making it a 9-2 game. It marked his third home run of the season.

The home run came as the Beavers’ (31-17 overall, 13-10 Pac-12 Conference) second run of the game, following an RBI single from Claunch in the fourth. Joe Casey led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a balk, enabling him to score on Claunch’s single up the middle.

Gretler drove a two-run blast in the ninth for his second home run of the season. Meckler followed that with a solo shot, his fourth home run of the season.

Arizona State (30-15, 14-9) hit four home runs in three innings off Oregon State starter Cooper Hjerpe, who allowed six hits and seven runs in his 13th start of the season. He took the loss to drop to 2-5 on the year.

Arizona State’s Justin Fall went 7⅓ innings to earn his seventh win of the season. The lefty held the Beavers to nine hits and two runs while walking two and striking out one.

The Sun Devils hit five home runs in their win.

