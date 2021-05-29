OSU baseball: Beavers finish season with win

STANFORD, Calif. —Jake Pfennigs allowed one run in six innings and Troy Claunch went 3 for 6 with two runs batted in to pace Oregon State to a 9-1 win over No. 9 Stanford Saturday afternoon at Sunken Diamond.

The three-game series finale wrapped up the regular season for both teams with the Beavers improving to 34-22 overall and 16-14 in Pac-12 Conference play. Oregon State has now had a winning record in conference play for 10 consecutive seasons.

Stanford dropped to 33-14 overall and 17-10 in Pac-12 play.

Pfennigs, making his 12th start of the year, struck out five, scattering five hits and a run in six innings of work. The righty kept Stanford to a 1-for-9 mark with runners on base and earned his fifth win of the season.

Matthew Gretler opened the game’s scoring with a two-run double in the second, while Justin Boyd drove in solo runs in both the fourth and seventh innings. Gretler now has eight multiple-RBI efforts this year while Boyd has three.

Claunch paced the Beavers three hits, tying a career-high, as Oregon State had 13 as a team. His last hit, a single in the ninth, drove in the Beavers’ ninth and final run of the game.