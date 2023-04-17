After the first two Pac-12 Conference series of the season, the Oregon State baseball team was 1-5 in league play.

The Beavers have completely turned things around since. They are 12-3 in their last 15 games and have won four straight conference series, including a sweep of USC over the weekend at Goss Stadium.

“There’s a lot more fun being had,” said Oregon State coach Mitch Canham. “Obviously, when you’re scoring runs and the arms continue to do what they’re doing, it tends to lighten the mood quite a bit, take some pressure off some guys.”

Reliever AJ Lattery said the team stuck together during the lowest part of the season when the Beavers lost all three games at Stanford.

“Going through that sweep, we knew we could only go up from there. You can’t get much worse than that, especially losing to Stanford, that was tough,” Lattery said. “It’s the biggest confidence-booster ever getting back on track.”

The foundation for the team’s success has been pitching. Oregon State leads the Pac-12 with a team ERA of 3.35. Against the Trojans, the Beavers got good starts from Trent Sellers on Friday and Jacob Kmatz on Saturday.

In Sunday’s game, starter Jaren Hunter was pulled in the second inning due to concern about his arm. That put the pressure on the bullpen to finish out the game against a Southern Cal team desperate to avoid a sweep.

They were up to the task with Lattery getting much of the credit for throwing four complete innings and allowing just one run. Lattery said he really likes where the team is at right now.

“Our starting pitching’s been solid. Bullpen has been amazing. We’ve shut everybody down and that’s all you can ask," he said. "And then from the hitters’ side, they’re putting the ball in play, they’re doing their job.

"That was kind of a tough start … we were striking out a lot with guys on base and now they’re putting the ball in play, making the defense make plays and that’s just giving us so many more chances to score runs.”

That offensive improvement has been the biggest change during this hot streak. The Beavers hit the ball well during nonconference play but struggled when Pac-12 play began.

“At one point we were hitting .191 in conference play. And so it’s confronting that and saying, ‘Hey, why were you stressing about this thing so much? Give it time, continue to work. Go out there and compete. Stop worrying about mechanics and all these other things. It just comes down to a battle of one versus one. Go get ‘em,’” Canham said.

Oregon State is still last in the conference in team batting average, but it has climbed to .211 and is moving in the right direction.

Sophomore Travis Bazzana thinks the turnaround began during the rivalry series against Oregon.

“I think Saturday at Oregon was a flip of the switch, scoring a lot of runs. We’d been pressing offensively for a big part of the year and since then it’s just been free," Bazzana said. "We’re having fun doing it and everyone’s playing their role and doing the little things better offensively. There’s still a ways to go, but it’s really solid.”

Oregon State (24-11, 10-8 Pac-12) will host Seattle at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday. The Beavers will then travel to face Arizona State (25-10, 11-3), which is in first place in the conference standings. The opener of that three-game series is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday and the game can be viewed on Pac-12 Insider.