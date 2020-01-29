OSU baseball: Beavers go through transition but not much has changed

Senior pitcher Jake Mulholland had a similar feeling and also tried to embrace the change in a positive manner.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I mean we've had a lot of change but you know a lot of these coaches have been around the whole time,” he said. “And for me, I've got to experience three different coaches so I've gotten to take bits and pieces from all the different coaches. I'm kind of fortunate because I feel like I've gained some knowledge and new experiences and how to handle certain situations that if I had one coach the entire time I might have not gotten. So I think of it as I'm fortunate to have experienced that.”

Armstrong said the camaraderie of the 2020 club mirrors or exceeds the others of the past few seasons.

“This team has got to be one of the closest teams that I've been a part of here so I'm excited,” he said. “… Just our bond, we get along so well in the locker room and no matter what we're doing. Instead of being in little groups within the team we're all like just one big family. Maybe that's come from coach Canham preaching that we're family and all and we've taken it to heart. So I think that’s where it stems from.”