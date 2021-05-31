OSU baseball: Beavers headed to Forth Worth Regional for NCAA tournament

But the Pac-12 ultimately landed six teams in the tournament — only the SEC (9) and ACC (8) ended up with more — and that, along with a tough non-conference slate, ultimately bolstered Oregon State’s resume.

“When you play for a premiere program like we play for, that’s one of the things you deal with — when you’re a two-seed at a regional, it’s a down year,” Oregon State catcher Troy Claunch said. “Obviously we want to host every single year, and we believe we have the potential to host every single year. That’s not how it played out this year, so we’re just going to go in and play our game and hopefully come out of there as a two-seed.”

The Beavers had a lackluster finish to the season, going 3-6 over their final nine conference games against Arizona State, which earned a No. 2 seed, and Arizona and Stanford, both of which are hosting regionals.

Oregon State’s players and coaches know that the season has been decided by fine margins. If the ball had bounced a different way a few times this year, the Beavers may very well have been planning to host their own regional this week.

But instead of dwelling on what might have been, they are embracing on the opportunity and leaning on their big-game experience.