OSU baseball: Beavers' late-game collapse leads to series sweep

EUGENE — Oregon State badly needed a win Sunday to salvage what was left of a disappointing weekend.

Instead, things went from bad to worse.

The Beavers’ bullpen blew their second lead of the series, and Oregon State found itself on the wrong end of a sweep in its biggest baseball series of the season after falling 5-4 to rival Oregon at PK Park. Oregon State (21-10, 7-5) was at the top of the Pac-12 standings to start the weekend, but has tumbled behind the Ducks after a disastrous series.

In the first extra-inning game Oregon State played since April 2019, Oregon freshman Bryce Boettcher ripped a hard-hit ball to Beavers’ shortstop Andy Armstrong, who bobbled the ball and couldn’t deliver a throw to first in time. Tristan Hanoian came around to score on the play to win the game, sending the Oregon dugout into a frenzy and a large dogpile in the middle of the field.

The No. 21-ranked Beavers entered the series on a hot streak, having won 10 of their last 12 games. A strong weekend in Eugene could have helped them climb further up the rankings. Instead, they will now likely drop out of the top 25, and will need to battle back into contention for the Pac-12 title.