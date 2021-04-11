OSU baseball: Beavers' late-game collapse leads to series sweep

EUGENE — Oregon State badly needed a win Sunday to salvage what was left of a disappointing weekend.
Instead, things went from bad to worse.
The Beavers’ bullpen blew their second lead of the series, and Oregon State found itself on the wrong end of a sweep in its biggest baseball series of the season after falling 5-4 to rival Oregon at PK Park. Oregon State (21-10, 7-5) was at the top of the Pac-12 standings to start the weekend, but has tumbled behind the Ducks after a disastrous series.
In the first extra-inning game Oregon State played since April 2019, Oregon freshman Bryce Boettcher ripped a hard-hit ball to Beavers’ shortstop Andy Armstrong, who bobbled the ball and couldn’t deliver a throw to first in time. Tristan Hanoian came around to score on the play to win the game, sending the Oregon dugout into a frenzy and a large dogpile in the middle of the field.
The No. 21-ranked Beavers entered the series on a hot streak, having won 10 of their last 12 games. A strong weekend in Eugene could have helped them climb further up the rankings. Instead, they will now likely drop out of the top 25, and will need to battle back into contention for the Pac-12 title.
Oregon State jumped out to a 1-0 third-inning lead thanks to some timely hitting from Ryan Ober, and Will Frisch was solid in his sixth start of the year for the Beavers, tossing five innings of one-run ball and surrendering just three hits. The lone run he allowed came in the fourth inning, when Gabe Matthews lifted a sacrifice fly to plate Kenyon Yovan.
In the bottom of the fifth, Jack Scanlon cracked a leadoff double for the Ducks and later advanced to third on a balk by Frisch. With the Beavers’ infield playing in, Tanner Smith grounded a chopper straight to first baseman Garret Forrester, who threw Scanlon out at home to end the threat.
The Beavers broke through and appeared to take control in the seventh when Joe Casey drew a one-out walk, and Oregon starter Brett Walker then drilled Andy Armstrong with a pitch. Wade Meckler, Oregon State’s No. 8 hitter, stepped to the plate and cracked an RBI double to the right-field gap to make it 2-1.
Preston Jones then executed a perfectly-placed bunt to the first base side and reached safely, scoring Armstrong in the process to make it 3-1. Ober piled onto the scoring two batters later with an RBI single through the left side of the infield that made it a three-run game.
But for the second time this weekend, the Beavers’ normally sturdy bullpen imploded. Reliever Jack Washburn surrendered a pair of one-out walks in the eight, and coach Mitch Canham elected to replace him with Joey Mundt, who had a 2.03 ERA in 11 appearances this season prior to Sunday.
Mundt gave up a run-scoring single to Aaron Zavala that made it 4-2. Two batters later, he drilled Josh Kasevich to load the bases, then walked Sam Novitske on four pitches, forcing in a run and cutting the Oregon State lead to 4-3.
Closer Jake Mulholland came on to try to limit the damage. But he hit Tyler Ganus with a pitch and walked in the game-tying run.
The Beavers' 1-2-3 hitters went down in order in the top of the ninth, and Mulholland followed by retiring Oregon’s 1-2-3 batters in succession to send the game to extra innings.
In the 10th, Oregon State put itself in position to score the go-ahead run when Troy Claunch cracked a one-out double. But neither Armstrong nor Brady Kasper could drive the Beavers’ catcher home, and the game stayed knotted at 4-4.
An inning laer, Micah McDowell ripped a leadoff single, and moved to third base after a sac-bunt by Jacob Melton and a sac-fly by Andy Armstrong. Decker Stedman’s first pitch to Forrester sailed over catcher Sam Olsson’s head and to the backstop.
McDowell tried to take advantage of the wild pitch and score, but the ball took a sharp ricochet off the backstop straight back to Olsson, and he flipped it to Stedman, who tagged McDowell out in plenty of time, ending the inning.
That play will leave the Beavers wondering what might have been, as Boettcher drove home the winning run just minutes later.
Oregon State will aim to get back on track next weekend when they host California for a three-game set at Goss Stadium, with Friday’s first pitch schedule for 5:35 p.m.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney