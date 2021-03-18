OSU baseball: Beavers look to rebound as Pac-12 play begins

When Oregon State’s players stepped onto the Goss Stadium turf for practice this week, coach Mitch Canham found himself in an unfamiliar position.
For the first time all season, he had a chance to see how his team would react to adversity.
The No. 23 Beavers dropped two-of-three games against rival Oregon in a non-conference series last weekend and struggled to get the bats going against the Ducks’ Friday and Saturday starters as their 10-game winning streak came to a halt.
For a group that had plenty of optimism after it began the season on a 10-1 run, Oregon State (11-3) will now get a gut-check as it opens Pac-12 play against Washington State (10-2) Friday at 5:35 p.m. at Goss.
“I’m eager at this point to go out there for our 1 o’clock stretch and see how they take on today,” Canham said Tuesday. “That’s gonna tell us a lot. With college athletes, you can tell how they’re feeling just by the way they walk, talk and act. So I wanna see their energy, I wanna see their focus. … It’s making sure we’re not drifting away from our process.”
Prior to the weekend series with the Ducks, it had been mostly smooth sailing for the Beavers in 2021. They climbed as high as No. 15 in the national rankings, and have delivered plenty of meaningful comeback wins already this season.
Oregon State’s players aren’t worried about the bump in the road, and believe they won’t have any trouble putting the losses behind them.
“Every game, every series is gonna be a grind,” catcher Troy Claunch said. “I think we have the right guys to just move on from game-to-game. Whatever happened in the game before, we don't carry that over. We’re not worried about it at all. We’re excited that we get to play (Oregon) three more times.”
This weekend will be a significant benchmark for the Beavers. Their 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they found out the campaign was over the day before they were due to play Arizona in Tucson.
The significance of making it to this point after such a long layoff isn’t lost on Claunch.
“I just kind of realized that walking into the stadium today,” Claunch said. “I don’t know what it was — but reaching this week, with Pac-12 play starting, I just kind of realized this is where things ended for us. So I’m just excited to get it started.”
In order to get back on track, the Beavers will have to get their bats going again. After an explosive offensive start to the year, they were held scoreless over the first two games of the Oregon series, and are now hitting .279 as a team — still a very respectable mark, but far below where they were at after the preseason Arizona road trip.
Claunch cited the ability of Oregon State’s veteran-heavy lineup to grind out at-bats as a reason why nobody should worry about the Beavers’ offense, even after a few games of low production.
“I thought last weekend we hit the ball well. We made a lot of loud contact,” Claunch said. “Unfortunately the ball just dies (at Goss) and it hung up enough to get caught. I think as long as we just stay with what we do and who we are, we’re going to keep scoring runs.”
Washington State is hitting .314 as a team this season, and has been paced by preseason third-team All-American Kyle Manzardo, a hard-hitting lefty who is hitting .412 and slugging .845 with six home runs and a team-high 21 RBI this season.
On the mound, the Cougar’s Friday night starter is Zane Mills, a Portland native who starred at Lincoln High. He is 3-0 with a 0.42 ERA in three starts and has 23 strikeouts in 21 ⅓ innings. He will face off with Oregon State ace Kevin Abel, who is 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA after a rocky start against the Ducks last Friday.
“(Coach Brian Green) does a great job there,” Canham said. “These guys are gonna be very competitive. They do have some bats that can swing it. Watching them at the plate, they do a good job of staying balanced and pitch selection seems to be a strength of theirs, and they have some pop.”
