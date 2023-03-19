Garret Forrester hit his third home run of the season but Oregon State was unable to hold on to a late lead in a 5-4 loss to Stanford Sunday afternoon at Sunken Diamond.

Forrester hit a two-run home run in the fourth, then watched as OSU (12-8, 1-5 Pac-12) scored two more in the fifth on a Tanner Smith groundout and wild pitch.

The Cardinal (13-5, 4-2) won thanks to a four-run seventh. Eddie Park drove in Stanford’s second run on a bases-loaded single and Carter Graham put the Cardinal ahead for good with a bases-clearing double.

Ben Ferrer (0-1) took the loss after allowing two hits and a run in an inning of relief. .

Stanford’s Drew Dodd earned the win to improve to 2-1. The lefty pitched three innings in relief of starter Joey Dixon and did not allow a baserunner. Brandt Pancer retired the side in the ninth for his first save of the season.

Jaren Hunter started for the Beavers and scattered four hits and a run in 4⅓ innings. He did not figure in the decision. He was backed by Ferrer, Aiden Jimenez, AJ Hutcheson and Ryan Brown.

Forrester had two of Oregon State’s three hits to lead the Beavers.

Oregon State returns home to host Portland in a midweek matchup Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.