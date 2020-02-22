OSU baseball: Beavers lose to Bulldogs

Alex McGarry hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning but the Oregon State baseball team was unable to overcome an early Mississippi State lead in a 7-4 loss to the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon in Starkville.
McGarry’s second homer of the season followed a one-out single by Kyler McMahan, the junior’s second hit of the day. It pulled the Beavers to within three late but OSU (2-4 overall) was unable to produce more runs in the ninth.
McMahan and Troy Claunch each had two hits to pace the Oregon State offense, which finished with eight total against Mississippi State starter Christian MacLeod and relievers Will Bednar and Chase Patrick. MacLeod allowed five hits and two runs in five innings to improve to 2-0 this season.
Claunch singled in the third and fifth innings while McMahan doubled in the fifth and singled in the ninth.
Mississippi State (5-0) scored the game’s first four runs – one in the first and three in the second – thanks to three bases-loaded walks. The Beavers answered with a pair of runs in the fourth; an RBI single by Claunch and sacrifice fly by J.D. McLaughlin.
The Bulldogs, though, scored two more in the fourth and another in the sixth. Josh Hatcher homered in the fourth for MSU.
Jake Pfennigs started for the Beavers and allowed four runs on two hits and five walks in 1 2/3 innings. He took the loss and is 1-1 on the year.
The teams conclude the three-game series Sunday with the first pitchscheduled for 11 a.m. Pacific.
Oregon State will send right-hander Nathan Burns to the hill on Sunday. Burns is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two appearances, one start, this season. Mississippi State will send right-hander Eric Cerantola, who is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA.