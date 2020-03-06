OSU baseball: Beavers offense cold in home-opening loss

After beginning in electric fashion, Christian Chamberlain’s first home start of the year was derailed by one bad inning.

The junior left-hander struck out 10 batters and allowed just one hit over five innings, but it wasn’t enough to get the Beavers a win in their home-opener at Goss Stadium Friday. Oregon State fell 6-0 to UC Santa Barbara to drop to 5-7 on the season.

Chamberlain kept the Gauchos (11-2) handcuffed for 4⅓ innings, but the visitors put three runs on the board in a messy fifth, and the Beavers never responded. The result was Oregon State’s first loss in a home opener since 2003.

“I think a lot of the guys are going to have a hard time sleeping tonight thinking about this,” coach Mitch Canham said. “Understanding who they are and what they can bring to the table. Because they’re vastly talented — it’s just a matter of believing in it and going out and executing.”

Oregon State did not get a hit off of UCSB starter Rodney Boone until the sixth inning, and it only had one more the rest of the night. Meanwhile, the Gauchos took advantage of four Beavers errors and nine walks to bolster their offense while tallying just one hit all night.