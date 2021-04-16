OSU baseball: Beavers offense roars to life in 15-8 win

The days leading up to Friday were a gut-check of sorts for Oregon State.

Fresh off a demoralizing sweep in their biggest series of the season, the Beavers needed to find their footing and avoid spiraling in order to keep pace in the Pac-12. After a bit of a rocky start, they corrected course and delivered one of their most emphatic wins of the season.

The Beavers’ offense erupted late to carry them to a 15-8 win over California at Goss Stadium. Once trailing 8-4, they tossed 11 runs on the board over the final two innings to nullify a shaky performance from the pitching staff that left them in an early hole.

With Friday’s win, and a bit of help around the conference, the Beavers are now back in first place in the Pac-12.

“There’s a lot of outstanding things that came from this game,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said. “As we were sitting down doing our player meetings all week, everyone talked about how much they cared about the guys next to them and what this family means to them. They’re ready to go to war any day, and it was awesome to see how the guys came out swinging the sticks.”