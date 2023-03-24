Trent Sellers struck out 11 batters and Oregon State scored four runs in the fourth en route to a 5-3 win over California Friday night at Goss Stadium.

Sellers (3-2) threw six innings, giving up two runs in the first and another in the third. He recovered to strike out the side in the fourth and fifth innings. The Pac-12’s leader in strikeouts prior to the game, he now has 51 on the year over six starts.

The Beavers fell behind 2-0 in the first before Travis Bazzana drove in his first of three runs on a bases-loaded walk in the second. California then went ahead 3-1 on a Peyton Schulze home run in the third and held on to that lead until the fourth.

Tanner Smith singled, Kyle Dernedde walked and Micah McDowell loaded the bases on a bunt single, which brought Bazzana to the plate. The sophomore drilled a single to right off Cal starter Christian Becerra, scoring two.

Two batters later, with Mason Guerra at the plate, OSU (14-8, 2-5 Pac-12) went ahead on a wild pitch. The Beavers then took the lead when Mikey Kane reached on throwing error on a ground ball to third.

Sellers and relievers Aiden Jimenez and Ryan Brown combined to hold California (9-9, 1-6) scoreless the rest of the way. Brown, who worked 1⅓ innings, picked up his fourth save of the year.

Austin Turkington, who allowed the last two runs in the fourth, took the loss, dropping to 0-1 on the year.

Oregon State and California continue the three-game series Saturday at Goss Stadium. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m.