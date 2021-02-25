OSU baseball: Beavers open series with win

PHOENIX — Kevin Abel tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts to send the Oregon State baseball team to a 4-0 series-opening win over Grand Canyon Thursday night at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark.

Joe Casey hit a second-inning home run and Kyler McMahan paced a three-run eighth inning with a two-run single as the offense totaled nine hits in support of Abel and four relievers.

Abel worked five innings, scattering three hits and a walk with three hit batters. He struck out three in an inning twice, in the third and fifth.

Abel ended his outing with five strikeouts in his final two innings, including three to get out of a jam in the fifth. He hit the first two batters of the inning and an infield single loaded the bases. Abel proceeded to pick up his ninth, 10th and 11th strikeouts of the night to preserve a one-run lead.

He picked up the win to improve to 1-0 this season.

Abel was backed by Jack Washburn, Nathan Burns, Chase Watkins and Bryant Salgado, who all worked one inning apiece. They combined with Abel to strike out 18.