OSU baseball: Beavers prep for season-defining series with ASU

Oregon State has reached the point in the baseball schedule where every game could be the most significant game of the season.
That is very much the case this weekend. Oregon State will hit the road for a three-game Pac-12 set against Arizona State in Phoenix that could drastically alter the way the rest of the season unfolds.
Oregon State (31-15, 13-8) will face an ASU squad (28-15, 12-9) that is in need of a good weekend to help strengthen its postseason resume. It's an unusual occurrence that the Beavers and Sun Devils are both unranked at this point in the season, but it is also indicative of the up-and-down campaigns that both teams have had.
A sweep for the fourth-place Beavers could help catapult them back near the top of the conference standings, and the same is true for the sixth-place Sun Devils. The alternative would leave either team battling for their postseason lives as the regular season winds down.
Meanwhile, the regional sites for the NCAA tournament will be announced later this week. Oregon State has submitted a bid, and is still hopeful that Corvallis will land a regional.
“We definitely want to host,” Beavers' coach Mitch Canham said. “I haven’t paid a ton of attention to it, other than knowing that we’ve put our name in the hat. Then it’s just about getting back and taking care of business on the field. When all that stuff comes out, we’ll deal with it accordingly.”
As of now, it appears the Beavers’ chances of hosting are slim. In D1 Baseball’s latest projections, the publication has Oregon State as the No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth, Texas, region in a matchup with Dallas Baptist. The Sun Devils are tabbed as the No. 2 seed in the Lubbock, Texas, region.
In total, D1 Baseball is currently projecting six Pac-12 teams in the tournament, with Oregon, Arizona and Stanford all tabbed as regional hosts.
“It's hard to imagine baseball, especially in the postseason, not happening here at Goss,” Canham said.
Melton on mend
Oregon State has been without star outfielder Jacob Melton for the past few weeks and the Beavers are still hopeful that he will play again soon. Melton hasn’t played since April 24 at UC Irvine as he deals with a shoulder issue.
“We’re practicing today and he’s out there running around,” Canham said at noon Wednesday. “We’ll see how everything is going right now. I’d love to see him out there.”
Canham said that he will have to submit Oregon State’s traveling roster before the team boards its flight to Phoenix Thursday and that he wanted to see how Melton fared during Wednesday's workout before he made a decision.
Strength in numbers
Oregon State’s pitching depth has been one of its greatest assets this year. The Beavers are carrying a tidy 2.91 team ERA and have given at least 10 innings to 14 different pitchers.
That type of stellar depth has allowed Canham and pitching coach Rich Dorman to mix and match pitchers for certain situations that play to each guy's strengths. While some teams might begin to pare down their bullpens and give more innings to a smaller number of pitchers, don’t expect Oregon State to deploy such a strategy.
“The longer the season goes and the more these guys are playing, you start to understand which situation they’re going to be best in,” Canham said. “As the season has gone on, we’ve paid more and more attention to that. … I think all these guys can all play huge roles.”
Of that group of 14 pitchers, 10 who are primarily relievers have thrown at least 17 innings. Everyone in that group is still expected to play a large role over the next few weeks.
“We’ve had a good mix of guys get in and get innings this year,” Canham said. “That goes with the depth. That goes with game-by-game, situation-by-situation and keeping the guys ready. Some guys haven’t thrown necessarily in 4-5 days; we’re looking at what to do in the mid-weeks to keep them ready for the weekends. Making sure that what we’re doing on the weekends is putting guys in the right situations to win games.”
