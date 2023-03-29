Oregon State rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning and held off Seattle in the bottom half Wednesday afternoon for a 6-5 win in a nonleague baseball game in Bellevue, Wash.

Easton Talt opened the ninth with a single to left field, and Canon Reeder’s sacrifice bunt put him on second. Wilson Weber flied out before Brady Kasper tripled to right-center to tie the game.

Garret Forrester then walked and Travis Bazzana singled to left to drive in Kasper with the winning run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Seattle put two runners on with a leadoff single and a two-out walk against AJ Hutcheson. But Aiden Jimenez came on and got the only batter he faced to look at strike three to claim his first career save.

OSU’s Nelson Keljo struck out the side in the eighth in his only inning of work to get his first career win.

A two-run home run by Oregon State’s Mason Guerra in the fourth opened the scoring before Seattle (5-16) got one in the fifth and three in the sixth to lead 4-2.

The Beavers (16-9) came back with two in the top of the seventh to tie it. But The Redhawks scored a single run in the bottom half to go back ahead.

Bazzana had three hits and Reeder two.

Justin Thorsteinson was Oregon State’s starting pitcher. He allowed two hits, a walk and no runs with four strikeouts in three innings.

The Beavers open a three-game Pac-12 series Friday night at Washington.