OSU baseball: Beavers rally to complete series sweep

PHOENIX — Andy Armstrong and Troy Claunch each homered and Jacob Melton drove in the game-winning run in the eighth inning to send the Oregon State baseball team to a 4-2 win over Grand Canyon at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark on Sunday

The win sent the Beavers to a sweep of the four-game series. OSU also improved to 7-1 on the team’s eight-game trip to open the season.

The comeback win marked the Beavers’ second of the series. OSU won Friday's game 3-1 thanks to a ninth-inning, three-run rally.

Armstrong drove a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall to open the eighth inning, tying the game at two. Wade Meckler followed that with his second hit of the game, a single, and moved to second on a sac bunt. Melton then drove a 3-2 pitch to center for a run-scoring double to give the Beavers a one-run lead.

Claunch delivered a solo homer in the ninth to give the Beavers breathing room.

Claunch had three hits to pace OSU's 12-hit attack while Meckler and Preston Jones each had two.