OSU baseball: Beavers rout Lobos to open season

The Oregon State baseball team opened the 2022 season with a 21-1 victory over New Mexico on Friday in Surprise, Arizona.

The 11th-ranked Beavers tallied 20 hits and 10 players drove in a run. Playing as the home team in the neutral-site game, Oregon State held a 10-1 lead going into the eighth inning and then put up 11 runs in its last at-bat.

Australian freshman Travis Bazzana drove in three runs on two hits, including a triple, with two walks and a run scored.

Wade Meckler, Greg Fuchs, Jabin Trosky, Jacob Melton, Gavin Logan, Matthew Gretler and Kyle Dernedde each had two hits. Bazzana and Logan both hit triples and Gretler had a double. Freshman Mason Guerra's double in the eighth inning drove in three runs.

Cooper Hjerpe got the win for the Beavers, giving up one earned run over five innings with eight strikeouts and four walks. Reid Sebby, Ben Ferrer, Ryan Brown and Jayson Hibbard each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

The loss went to New Mexico starter Tristin Lively, who allowed five hits and five runs in 1⅔ innings. Oregon State’s 21 runs marked the most on opening day since the 1960 team defeated Whitman, 23-1.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham did not announce his starting lineup in the preseason. On Friday the Beavers opened with Logan behind the plate, Garret Forrester at first, Bazzana at second, Dernedde at shortstop and Gretler at third. Meckler got the start in left field with Melton in center and Justin Boyd in right.

The Beavers, who open the season with seven games in Surprise, will play the first of two games against Gonzaga at 11 a.m. Saturday.

