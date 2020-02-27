OSU baseball: Beavers rout San Diego State
OSU baseball: Beavers rout San Diego State

  • Updated
Andy Armstrong hit a home run and drove in five runs to highlight an offensive night for Oregon State in a 13-1 win over San Diego State Thursday at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

Troy Claunch also homered while Kyler McMahan tied a career-best with a four-hit night as the Beavers tallied 17 hits as a team in the series-opening win.

Armstrong headlined the offensive outburst with a three-run home run in the seventh inning. It followed a solo home run from Claunch to lead off the inning.

Armstrong, who had four hits against Mississippi State Sunday, drove in the Beavers’ first run of the night via a sacrifice fly in the second. He also drove in a run on a single in the fourth.

Tied at one after three, the Beavers (4-4 overall) sent nine to the plate in a four-run fourth inning. Armstrong, Claunch, Preston Jones and Micah McDowell all drove in runs in the frame.

McMahan tied his career-best with four hits, previously set last season versus Nebraska. He singled in the second, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

McDowell also set a season-high with three hits.

Jake Pfennigs made his third start of the season for the Beavers and worked five innings. The righty scattered three hits and a run while striking out three. He improved to 2-1 this season.

