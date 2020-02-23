OSU baseball: Beavers salvage series finale at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Andy Armstrong set a career-high with four hits and Oregon State scored four times in the eighth inning to knock off Mississippi State 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-DeMent Stadium in the finale of a three-game series.

Deadlocked at two in the eighth, Alex McGarry reached on an bases-loaded infield single to make it 3-2. Ryan Ober followed with a sacrifice fly for a 4-2 lead before Troy Claunch doubled off the wall in right center to break open the game.

All four runs in the eighth were charged to Mississippi State reliever Jared Shemper, who took the loss and is now 0-1 on the year.

Cooper Hjerpe, on the strength of 3⅓ scoreless innings of relief, picked up the win to improve to 1-1 this season.

Armstrong singled in the second, fourth, sixth and eighth innings to surpass his previous best of three hits, tied earlier in the week against BYU on Monday. He now has two multi-hit efforts on the year.

Oregon State banged out 10 hits and walked eight times, with Micah McDowell picking up three free bases. Richie Mascareñas had a two-hit day, singling in both the eighth and ninth, when he drove in the Beavers’ final run of the game.