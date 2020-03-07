OSU baseball: Beavers shut out by UC Santa Barbara

Oregon State could not push any run across in a 4-0 loss to UC Santa Barbara in Goss Stadium.

Micah McDowell went 2-for-4 and Jake Pfennigs scattered three hits and a run in six innings for the Beavers (5-8).

The Beavers finished with six hits on the day against UCSB (12-2) starter Zachary Torra and reliever Connor Dand. Torra allowed four hits in 6⅓ scoreless innings to get the win, his third of the year. Dand earned his second save with 2⅔ scoreless innings of relief.

Pfennigs was charged with the loss. He dropped to 2-2 on the year after finishing with four strikeouts.

Pfennigs’ six innings of work Saturday marked a career-long for the sophomore. His 81 pitches and 54 strikes thrown were just shy of career highs set last season at Nevada (83 pitches and 57 strikes). Pfennigs has allowed just six hits and two runs in his last 11 innings of work in starts at San Diego State and versus UC Santa Barbara.

UCSB scored solo runs in the third and eighth innings before plating two in the ninth for the 4-0 final.

Oregon State and UC Santa Barbara conclude their three-game series Sunday. Oregon State is due to send right-hander Nathan Burns (0-1, 5.40) to the mound. UCSB will counter with right-hander Michael McGreevy (2-0, 0.42)

