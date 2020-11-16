OSU baseball: Beavers sign 10 players

Canham on Reed: “Tyree is not only one of the top student athletes in the entire country, but he is a one of the most remarkable young men who leads in everything he does. We expect him to take on a huge leadership role right away. The classroom, community, and on the field are all areas where he is elite. Anyone who is near him instantly has a smile on their face because of the joy he brings to life.”

Smith is a 6-foot catcher and infielder from Chandler’s Basha High School. He hit .496 in a shortened 2020, collecting four home runs, two doubles and 14 RBI. He was an all-conference selection as a sophomore after finishing with four home runs and 27 RBI.

Canham on Smith: “We are beyond excited to have Tanner join the Beaver Family. Ever since he wanted to be a Beav, he has been working extremely hard to dominate in the batters box, behind the plate, and in the infield. Tanner is a great communicator and has a genuine passion for the game that will rub off on all others.

Trosky comes to Corvallis from Carmel High School. He was an all-league and all-county selection as a sophomore after batting .375 with one home run, six doubles, 15 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Canham on Trosky: “Jabin plays the game the right way and is one of the most elite defenders in the country. Few people put in the work like this young man does, and you can easily tell just by watching him go about his business. He is a great brother on the field to those around him and any pitcher would love to have him behind them.”

