OSU baseball: Beavers slam past New Mexico

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Joe Casey, Ryan Ober and Cesar Valero Sanchez all hit home runs and Cooper Hjerpe shined in his first career start to send Oregon State to a 14-1 win over New Mexico Saturday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Casey and Ober both homered in a six-run fifth inning, punctuated by the latter’s grand slam that paced OSU to an 11-0 lead. Valero Sanchez then finished off OSU’s scoring with a three-run shot in the seventh inning.

Hjerpe held New Mexico (0-2 overall) in check for 5 ⅓ innings, striking out nine while limiting the Lobos to three hits and a walk. It was his seventh career appearance for the Beavers and he earned his second career win.

OSU (1-1) scored five in the third to take its first lead of the season. The Beavers singled five consecutive times, with Casey, Troy Claunch and Andy Armstrong all driving in at least one run for a 4-0 lead before Jacob Melton’s sacrifice fly made it 5-0.

That led to Casey’s two-run blast to start the scoring in the fifth, followed by Ober’s second home run of the season a few batters later.

Justin Armbruester started for New Mexico and took the loss after allowing seven hits and five runs in three innings.

Andy Armstrong had three hits for the Beavers, while Claunch, Casey, Kyler McMahan and Jake Dukart all had two to help pace the 16-hit day.

