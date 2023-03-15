Oregon State pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts and the Beavers made an early scoring outburst stand up Wednesday night in a 12-1 win against Nevada in a nonconference baseball game at Goss Stadium.

Starter Justin Thorsteinson had reliever David Grewe both struck out five for Oregon State (12-5), which ended a two-game losing streak before opening a three-game Pac-12 set Friday at Stanford.

OSU struck out 17 Nevada batters in Tuesday’s 5-1 home loss to the Wolf Pack (9-8) in the opener of the two-game series.

The Beavers took advantage of free bases Wednesday, including 11 walks, two hit batters and an error.

Mason Guerra had two hits and two RBIs and Dallas Macias and Kyle Dernedde also drove in two runs each.

Crescent Valley High School graduate Taylor Holder had two of Nevada’s four hits.

OSU scored the game’s first five runs on just one hit, a two-run Guerra single, with the help of five walks a hit batter. Nevada starting pitcher Jacob Biesterfeld didn’t record an out and had a 3-1 count on the sixth batter he faced when he exited.

Thorsteinson struck out five and allowed three hits with no walks before exiting with two on and one out in the third. Grewe quickly got the Beavers out of a jam, drawing a double-play grounder to end the threat.

Oregon State tacked on three in the third on back-to-back one-out doubles by Tanner Smith scoring one and Kyle Dernedde driving in two. Grewe then struck out the side in the bottom half.

Thorsteinson lasted 2⅓ innings, allowing three hits and no walks. Grewe went 2⅔ innings, finishing with five strikeouts and one walk with no hits.

The Beavers added a run in the fourth on a walk, fielder’s choice, throwing error and wild pitch.

The only real pitching hiccup for the Beavers came in the seventh, when Victor Quinn walked three straight batters with two outs. An infield single to follow produced the Wolf Pack’s lone run. Braden Boisvert came on and struck out the next batter to retire the side.

OSU added three more in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run Dallas Macias triple and Easton Talt’s RBI single.