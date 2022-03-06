OSU baseball: Beavers suffer first loss to UC Irvine in extra innings

Through the first nine games of the season, the Oregon State baseball team was able to overcome any mistakes with its high-powered offense.

In the series finale Sunday against visiting UC Irvine, the Beavers’ bats were held in check as the Anteaters took a 3-2 win in 10 innings.

The Beavers (9-1) rallied from a 2-0 deficit with solo home runs by Brad Kasper in the seventh inning and Jacob Melton in the eighth.

A sophomore, Kasper has had limited at-bats this season, but he came through with the pinch-hit blast on Sunday.

“It was exciting to be able to come in late in a game and give our team a chance to come back and win it,” Kasper said.

UC Irvine (6-5) regained the lead on a solo home run by Thomas McCaffrey in the top of the 10th. Melton made a play on the ball but could not pull it down.

In the bottom of the 10th, Travis Bazzana hit a one-out double down the first-base line. After a groundout, Melton came to the plate with the chance to win the game. He hit a high fly ball to deep right field, but UC Irvine right fielder Nathan Church made the catch on the warning track.

“We had the winning run at the dish. We had a guy who probably scares a lot of opponents at the dish, as well,” said Oregon State coach Mitch Canham.

The Beavers did not start the game with the same sharpness they have shown so far this season. Canham said there was a lack of focus and energy.

“We weren’t getting the ball thrown to the right base, we’re not running the bases when we’re supposed to, we’re not executing some of the small-ball situations that we had asked. And when you play a good ball club that can really hurt you in the end. Irvine played clean baseball today,” Canham said.

Oregon State stayed in the game thanks to good work from its pitching staff. Junior right-hander Brock Townsend got the start and gave up two earned runs over four innings. He allowed five hits with five strikeouts and no walks with two hit batters.

The Anteaters took a 1-0 lead on an RBI double in the second by Caden Kendle. UC Irvine added a second run in the third on an RBI single by Church.

Oregon State sophomore AJ Lattery had a solid outing in relief, pitching two shutout innings with three strikeouts. Jayson Hibbard and Ryan Brown combined for two more shutout innings before Canham turned the game over to closer Mitchell Verburg in the ninth.

Canham was happy with his pitchers’ performances.

“I thought they prepared really well and they went out and executed their plan. Good things happen when we get ahead,” Canham said.

UC Irvine freshman Danny Suarez held the Beavers scoreless through six innings before surrendering a home run to Melton. Suarez gave up six hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“He was working with a good tempo and he was filling it up. There wasn’t a lot of easy takes, he was living around the zone. Guys like that generally do have a lot of success,” Melton said.

UC Irvine reliever Gordon Ingebritson got the win as he gave up one run over four innings.

Oregon State will open its Pac-12 Conference schedule with a three-game series at Washington State this weekend. The first game of the series will start at 3:05 p.m. Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.