Oregon State baseball took both games of a doubleheader against Washington on Saturday at Husky Ballpar in Seattle, winning 6-3 and 5-1 to claim the series.

With the win, the Beavers have won a school-record 13 straight games against the Huskies, as well as 10 consecutive games at Husky Ballpark.

Oregon State improved to 18-9 on the year and 5-6 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Huskies are 17-8 overall and 4-4 in Pac-12 play.

The teams finish the series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Game 1: Oregon State 6, Washington 3

Trent Sellers picked up the win after going five full in his seventh start of the season. The righty scattered six hits and three runs while striking out nine.

Mikey Kane put the Beavers up first with a two-run single in the first. UW got one back in the bottom half of the inning, but OSU scored the next two – including on a Brady Kasper solo home run in the fourth – before the Huskies pulled to within one with two in the fourth.

Kasper drove home a run on a single in the eighth, then watched as Travis Bazzana doubled home a run in the ninth.

Kane, Bazzana and Kasper all had two hits for the Beavers, who recorded 10 as a team.

Washington’s Kiefer Lord took the loss to drop to 3-2 on the year. The Washington starter allowed six hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Sellers improved to 4-2 with the win. Ian Lawson and Ryan Brown combined for four scoreless innings of relief. Lawson struck out six in three and Brown came on in the ninth for his fifth save of the year.

Game 2: Oregon State 5, Washington 1

Bazzana hit a second-inning grand slam and Garret Forrester hit a solo shot in the fourth to send the Beavers to the game two victory.

The two were in support of OSU starter Jacob Kmatz, who held the Huskies to three hits and a walk with one run in 6 1/3 innings. He earned the win after striking out six, and improved to 2-4 this season.

Bazzana put the Beavers on the board with his second home run of the season. The sophomore hit the first pitch he saw from Washington starter Stu Flesland III over the fence in right. Flesland III eventually took the loss, dropping to 3-1, after allowing four hits and four runs with four walks in two innings.

Forrester pushed the Beavers to a 5-0 lead when he hit his fourth home run of the season in the fourth.

Washington put one on when Johnny Tincher homered in the home half of the fourth. But that was the only damage against Kmatz and three OSU relievers.